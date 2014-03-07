Southern Miss football holds pro day

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Khyri Thornton was a little more relaxed at Southern Miss' pro day compared to his experience at the NFL combine earlier this month.

"At the combine, my heart was beating out of my chest," Thornton said. "I could barely breathe because I was so nervous. I'd never been in that type of environment or spotlight. Out here, I felt more at home and in my environment. Everything out here was easy to me."

Thornton did 28 bench press reps of 225 pounds at the combine. That was tied for 10th most with three other players.

Senior linebacker Dylan Reda was also among the group at the pro day in Hattiesburg. Not everything is smooth sailing for the players, especially with nerves due to the fact their future team could be watching them.

"I got through the vertical and the bench and I started to get a little more relieved," Reda said. "I took it one drill at a time. It's like a game. If you mess up on one play, you go onto the next play. You can't linger on things."

Then there's former Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldog and Southern Miss wide receiver Kelvin Bolden. He graduated in 2011 but he was hoping to get another shot with an NFL team after spending some time with the Washington Redskins in 2012.

"It was a good feeling getting out here on the new turf and seeing them resurface the stadium," Bolden said. "It was just a good opportunity to be out here. I think I did the best I can. It's been a while since I've been around NFL scouts. It was a good opportunity to have."