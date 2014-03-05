Former USM, MGCCC, Ocean Springs receiver aims for another shot with NFL team

The next few days are going to be very eventful for Kelvin Bolden.

Not only is his son, Kameron, turning six years old Monday, but Kelvin will be hoping to persuade a few Canadian Football League and NFL scouts at the Southern Miss Pro Day Friday in Hattiesburg.

He's trying to return to the NFL level after the former Southern Miss, MGCCC and Ocean Springs wide receiver was signed by the Washington Redskins in April 2012, but was waived by the team after a little more than a week.

"I had an opportunity to be with [Robert Griffin III], Alfred Morris, Mike Shanahan, Pierre Garcon and those type of players," Bolden said. "I had an opportunity to be there and I was humbled enough just to be another player there."

Bolden has been a car salesman at Estabrook Ford in Pascagoula for five months. His most important sale to date, however, will be at the place where he helped Southern Miss pick up a Conference USA championship in 2011.

"You have to sell yourself, just like you have to sell your car," Bolden said. "Just like going out here Friday, I'm going to have to sell myself."

"I think he does that really well, you know, being able to integrate college football and things through the community that he had to do there," former Ole Miss, MGCCC and Moss Point wide receiver Jason Armstead said. "He brought that over into the car salesman business. I think that did him a great justice."

In 2011, Bolden's speed was evident after running a 4.4 40-yard dash for the pro scouts and was very reliable catching the football. However, one thing that worried most teams was his 6-foot-0 165-pound frame.

Bolden had a few words of advice for high school athletes who might be in a similar situation later on in their careers.

"Never give up on God and keep your faith strong," Bolden said. "That's the number one thing. Keep your faith strong and keep doing what you love to do. If you started somewhere, you have to finish. You can't give up because things aren't going right."