The State Department of Corrections is Offering Help for Crime Victims

Crime victims in Mississippi can receive some relief under a new program offered by the State Department of Corrections. Monday, Governor Ronnie Musgrove and Corrections Commissioner, Robert Johnson, announced the creation of the Division of Victim Services.

The program gives victims access to information about inmates who are under the authority of the state Department of Corrections. The D-O-C will notify victims within 15 days of when an inmate is up for a parole hearing or release.

Crime Victims have to register with the Department of Corrections to receive the information. To receive a form, you can call toll free 1-866-522-4087. Or follow this link to the online form.