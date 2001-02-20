Nissan Begins Supplier and Employee Search

The weeklong Nissan supplier conference began today in Jackson. Representatives of 500 Mississippi companies competed to become suppliers for the automaker's $930 million manufacturing plant near Canton.

Nissan officials will meet with more suppliers in industries ranging from auto parts manufacturing to janitorial services.

The conference is hosted by the Mississippi Development Authority, but the state agency has no part in choosing who will become suppliers.

Company officials also continue to hold interviews and schedule training for the facility's first hourly workers. Galen Medlin, the human resources chief for the Canton plant, says Nissan received 1,500 resumes for the first available jobs and interviewed 72 people. The first jobs will include highly skilled maintenance technicians.

Medlin says the company will hire the first maintenance technicians by midsummer. Nissan likely will begin hiring production workers at this time next year. They will make up the bulk of the plant's four-thousand employee work force.