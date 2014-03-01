Ice Flyers use second-period goal barrage to down Surge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ice Flyers use second-period goal barrage to down Surge

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Surge surrendered five unanswered goals in a 5-1 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers Sat., March 1. 

Surge left winger Kyle Kudroch scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season in the first period and seemed to have all the momentum. When Roman Andrejev scored his second goal of the season with less than two minutes to go in the period, the Surge appeared to be playing on their heels.

Pensacola struck for three second-period goals -- two of them just less than 30 seconds apart. John Dunbar scored his 14th and 15th goals of the year to give the Ice Flyers a 3-1 lead. His second marker preceded Joshua Turnbull's 17th goal of the season by just 22 seconds.

Corey Banfield added his 16th goal of the season in the third period to send the Ice Flyers to a 5-1 win.

