Goula boys win south state; Bay, Harrison Central girls also victorious

UNDATED (WLOX) - Four high school basketball teams from the coast had a chance to become south-state championships before heading to Jackson, Miss., to compete for a state championship.

The Pascagoula Panthers defeated the Laurel Golden Tornadoes 59-58 to win back-to-back 5A south-state championships. Ladatren Deas converted a layup with three seconds left, and the Panthers held off a furious last-second rally by the Tornadoes to survive in Laurel.

Pascagoula faces Vicksburg Mon., March 10, at 2:30 p.m. in a 5A boys semifinal matchup.

The Gulfport Admirals fell just short 61-58 to the Provine Rams. Provine defeated St. Martin 58-57 Friday night despite a questionable call near the end of the game.

Gulfport will face Madison Central Wed., March 12, at 8 p.m. in a 5A boys semifinal game.

The Harrison Central Red Rebelletes are the 6A girls south-state champions after holding off Meridian 63-55 in overtime.

Harrison Central battles Olive Branch Wed., March 12, at 1 p.m. in a 6A girls semifinal game.

The Bay Lady Tigers defeated Raymond 43-31 to earn its second consecutive 4A south-state championship.

Bay goes head-to-head with Gentry Tue., March 11, at 1 p.m. in a 4A girls semifinal game.