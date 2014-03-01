MSU softball bounces back with two wins Saturday

One day after losing for the first time in 15 games this season, the Mississippi State softball team recovered with two wins in the second day of the Gulf Coast Softball Classic.

The Bulldogs lost 1-0 to No. 12 Baylor Friday night in eight innings. Not even 24 hours later, MSU had another slow start against the Memphis Tigers, unable to score runs in the first four innings.

Vann Stuedeman's team plated one run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to scrap together a 3-2 win over the Tigers before coming up with a 7-0 win over Nicholls State.

On the third and final day of the tournament, Mississippi State will play Ohio at 10 a.m., before going head-to-head against Texas State at 1 p.m.