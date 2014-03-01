MGCCC ranked in top 50 fastest growing community colleges

While some community colleges across the country have seen a dip in enrollment in recent years, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is trucking along strong as ever.

Community College Week magazine ranked MGCCC as one of the top 50 fastest growing community colleges with enrollments of 10,000 students or more.

The data used in the ranking was provided by the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics. The study shows MGCCC's enrollment grew 1.3 percent between 2011 and 2012, which is good enough for number 36 on the top 50 list.

MGCCC is the only community college in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee or Arkansas to be included on the list. MGCCC President, Dr. Mary S. Graham, says the colleges continued enrollment success comes from recruiting non-traditional students, bringing mid-career workers back to school and reaching out to minority and first generation students.

"For community colleges to continue to be successful, we have to provide educational and training opportunities for students in a way that is appealing and convenient to them," Graham said.

"We are expanding areas that have already proven successful for us, like online learning and workforce training."

MGCCC was awarded the Halbrook Award in 2012 and 2013 for having the highest graduation rate among student athletes of all community colleges in Mississippi.

For the full ranking list and other information you can visit www.ccweek.com.

