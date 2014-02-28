HS basketball south state championship scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HS basketball south state championship scores

6A Boys (at Meridian HS)

Meridian53

Gulfport 55


St. Martin57

Provine 58

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Gulfportvs. Provine (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)

 

6A Girls (at Brandon HS)

Harrison Central 74

Brandon 65

 

Hattiesburg46

Meridian 59

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

HarrisonCentral vs. Meridian (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)

 

5A Boys (at Laurel HS)

Pascagoula 61

West Jones 45

 

West Harrison 60

Laurel 71

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Pascagoulavs. Laurel (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)

 

5AGirls (at Natchez HS)

West Harrison 33

South Jones 47

 

Pascagoula 36

Natchez 44

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

SouthJones vs. Natchez (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)

 

4ABoys (at McComb HS)

Raymond79

Quitman 68

 

Moss Point 56

McComb61

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Raymondvs. McComb (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)

 

4AGirls (at Raymond HS)

Quitman 34

Raymond38

 

Bay48

Forrest Co. AHS 41

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

Bay vs.Raymond (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)

