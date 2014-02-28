HS basketball south state championship scores

6A Boys (at Meridian HS)
Meridian53
Gulfport 55
St. Martin57
Provine 58
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
Gulfportvs. Provine (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)
6A Girls (at Brandon HS)
Harrison Central 74
Brandon 65
Hattiesburg46
Meridian 59
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
HarrisonCentral vs. Meridian (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)
5A Boys (at Laurel HS)
Pascagoula 61
West Jones 45
West Harrison 60
Laurel 71
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
Pascagoulavs. Laurel (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)
5AGirls (at Natchez HS)
West Harrison 33
South Jones 47
Pascagoula 36
Natchez 44
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
SouthJones vs. Natchez (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)
4ABoys (at McComb HS)
Raymond79
Quitman 68
Moss Point 56
McComb61
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
Raymondvs. McComb (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)
4AGirls (at Raymond HS)
Quitman 34
Raymond38
Bay48
Forrest Co. AHS 41
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
Bay vs.Raymond (March 1 -- 7 p.m.)