USM head coach answers reporter's phone during press conference

UNDATED (WLOX) - When your team registers a critical home win on senior night, the good times might not stop once you leave the basketball court.

Southern Miss head coach Donnie Tyndall couldn't help but answer a reporter's phone after his team's 78-66 win over the FIU Golden Panthers to become one of four teams in a tie for first place in Conference-USA.

Southern Miss, which was led in scoring with 20 points by redshirt freshman Matt Bingaya, defeated FIU and is now tied with Middle Tennessee State, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa for first place in the conference.

As Tyndall was answering a question about senior guard Neil Watson at his usual table in the post-game presser, a reporter's phone started buzzing on the table in front of him. He calmly answered it as if it was his own and began chatting with the other party.

"Cody, Cody," Tyndall said. "Hey, we're in a press conference. Can you call back? I mean (expletive) we're trying to get some stuff done here.

"This is Coach Tyndall. I'm just teasing you."

Tyndall concluded the conversation with laughter and a nonchalant, "Alright man, I'll see you."

The Golden Eagles (24-5, 11-3) close out the regular season with two games on the road at Florida Atlantic and Tulane.

Southern Miss will finish the season with a 14-0 record at home. It's the second time in the past three years to conclude a campaign unblemished at Reed-Green Coliseum.

