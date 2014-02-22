Surge surrender two-goal lead in third period, lose in shootout

The Mississippi Surge led 2-0 after two periods of play, but John Dunbar scored twice with less than 10 minutes to go in the third period to force overtime and eventual shootout in a 3-2 win for the Pensacola Ice Flyers Sat., Feb. 22.

Surge forward Jordan Peddle tallied his ninth goal of the season just 1:08 into the first period. Andrew Harrison, who was in his second game with the Surge since being acquired in a trade, skated near the blue line before spinning around and firing a shot on goal. It was stopped by Flyers goalie Ross MacKinnon, who couldn't stop the rebound opportunity by Peddle.

Another Surge newcomer, Tom Craig, extended the lead to 2-0 when he deflected a shot from the point by Evan Zych. That was one of 20 Surge shots that MacKinnon faced but it was the last puck to get behind him.

Pensacola was held scoreless until 9:11 left in the third period when Dunbar registered his 11th goal of the season. He then tied the game at 2-2 with less than four minutes remaining to force overtime.

The Surge had a power play in OT when the SPHL's leading scorer regarding points per game, Joe Caveney, was whistled for a hooking penalty. Zych was the only Surge shooter to put a shot on net and it was turned aside by MacKinnon.

The Flyers had two players -- Corey Banfield and Ryan Salvis -- score in the shootout, while the Surge couldn't find an opening beyond MacKinnon.

Mississippi goalie Dan Clarke stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced. He is 1-3-1 with a 3.95 goals-against-average and a respectable .891 save-percentage against the Ice Flyers this season.