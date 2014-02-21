Two local school districts getting trained resource officers

The wheels are turning in Jackson to put more trained resource officers in Mississippi schools. The Office of Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday that 24 school districts across the state will receive grant money from the Mississippi Community Oriented Policing program to keep their campuses safe.

Two local school districts will benefit from the $630,000 the Board of Education approved to place 63 new officers in public schools under the campus safety program. The Stone County School District will receive $20,000 for two new officers and the Bay St. Louis School District will receive $10,000 for one new officer.

The Board of Education set aside $1.57 million in October to put 157 trained officers on public school campuses in 50 districts. The new addition will bring the total of officers in schools to 220.

"The demand for MCOPS grants illustrates the need communities have in keeping their campuses safe," said Reeves.

"School is a place where children should know they are safe, and MCOPS is a way for the state and local communities to join forces to protect children and address parents' concerns."

Reeves proposed the program after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. The program will provide $10,000 to pay for each officer, with local communities footing the rest of the bill.

The new officers will have to train in the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program. The training is used nationwide to teach officers how to respond to shooting incidents.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.