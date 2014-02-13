Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks at Beau Rivage

University of North Carolina football head coach Larry Fedora was scheduled to speak Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic, but because of inclement weather on the east coast, he was unable to attend.





Thursday night at Beau Rivage, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took to the podium to speak to hundreds of coaches.





"I think I've driven through Biloxi, but I've never been here," Swinney said. "I've never done this clinic and never personally recruited Mississippi in all my years as an assistant. I'm glad to be here and be a part of this night and clinic."





Georgia's Mark Richt and Mizzou's Gary Pinkel will be among other south Mississippi football coaches speaking Friday.





Swinney says he knows he's here to teach, but he's also here to learn.





"I think that's one of the keys to being excellent," Swinney said. "I always try to improve and continue to learn. When you feel like you've arrived, it's over. I'm always seeking knowledge."