Jonathan Brannan is from the small town of Petal, MS and he has a passion for delivering the latest news to the community. He graduated from Petal High School in 2008 and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern Mississippi.

When he's not reporting, Jonathan is on stage and screen non-stop. He first appeared in the musical Oz! as the Tin Woodsman when he was 14, and hasn't looked back since. He has held a lead role in over 15 musical theatre performances in the South, including Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, Rolf in The Sound of Music, Larry in the Sondheim musical Company, and many others.

Jonathan recently appeared in the Universal Pictures film, Pitch Perfect, as one of the opening Treblemakers, and continues to appear in films and commercials across the Southeast. He also has a steady singing career, as he performs regularly with jazz combos and big bands in weddings and other events all throughout the country.

He is thrilled to join his co-worker, and friend, Karen Abernathy, singing in the Coast Big Band.

Jonathan's wife, Alyssa, is an engineer for Chevron and the couple has a daughter who you can spot occasionally stealing the spotlight on JB's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

You can reach Jonathan by email at jbrannan@wlox.com