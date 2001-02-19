Coast Students Headed To Mock Trial In Jackson - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast Students Headed To Mock Trial In Jackson

Some students at Pascagoula High School are preparing to go to court. The six students are practicing for the state "High School Mock Trial Competition."

The Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers division chose the group out of about 36 students who wanted to participate. They've already won the regional competition and are excited about going to the next level.

The students act as lawyers and witnesses to present a case about a baby who was shaken to death. Even though the case is not real, the students say it feels like it isl.

"I really get into it," Pascagoula High student Jeremy England said. "You know, we stand up and we say objections, and we're really loud about it. We really get to experience what it's like to present a case, and it kinda helps our nerves in a way."

The High School Mock Trial Competition begins Friday in Jackson and will wrap up on Saturday.

