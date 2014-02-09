Surge conclude another 3-game weekend with win over Havoc

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge used a third-period comeback to defeat the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 Sun., Feb. 9.

The Havoc appeared to take a 1-0 lead just 2:58 into the game, but Nick Lazorko's goal was waved off because the Surge touched the puck on a delayed penalty before he could score his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Lazorko ended up scoring the first goal of the game after all. Josh Harris' shot was turned aside by Surge goaltender Dan Clarke, who left a rebound in the slot for Lazorko to shoot into the net.

The two teams played through a scoreless second period before Kyle Kudroch scored his team-leading 17th goal for the Surge. That marker also extended his point streak to six games (4 G, 3 A).

Surge defenseman Dean Moore, who was back from loan to the ECHL, scored an unassisted goal on the power play with 3:24 left in the third period to give the Surge the lead.

Clarke made 27 saves on 28 Huntsville shots for the Surge (19-19-2).