Guy ecstatic to be heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night in Hattiesburg was a special one for future hall of famer Ray Guy.

His alma mater held a special meet-and-greet event for the former Southern Miss punter and defensive back.

With all this talk about him being the first true punter elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, some might forget that he still holds USM's single-season record for interceptions with eight. However, he made it to the NFL and stayed there as one of the best punters to ever play the game.

After receiving word of his future with pro football, the 14-year NFL vet reacted as if he just let a 14-yard punt fly off his right foot.

"About that time, both my legs went weak, they went numb and I fell down," Guy said. "I think I hit the chair or the floor and of course tears started to come out."

Guy almost ignored the phone call that let him know he was going to be going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was expecting to see an area code of 330 on his cell phone during the time hall of fame confirmation calls were being made. Instead, a 714 number popped up.

"I said, 'Well, I need to answer this one,'" Guy said. "So I picked it up and I said, 'Hello?' The voice on the other end asked if this was Ray and I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'My name is Dave Baker. I'm the new incoming president for the NFL sports hall of fame. I want to be the first to congratulate you.'

"I guess I stood up and jumped up. I said, 'You're kidding me.' He said, 'I was the one that wanted to call you. I didn't want to let anyone else call you.' I said, 'Come on Dave, you have to be kidding me.' He said, 'No, you're now a member of the hall of fame class for 2014.'"

After falling short of the minimum required 80% of the vote by the 46-member Selection Committee many times before, the 3-time Super Bowl champion says it's a whole different feeling being elected into the hall of fame.

"There's no comparison because in the Super Bowl and all that, you do know you have another season to perform and make it to that grand party in the Super Bowl," Guy said. "When you do make it to the Hall of Fame and you're a part of that fraternity for life, there's really nothing else you can do. That moment, that enjoyment and fulfillment inside me is something that's going to be a part of me and something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."