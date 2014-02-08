Surge lose in overtime to IceGators

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge battled back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but Bret Peppler's goal gave the Louisiana IceGators a 4-3 win Sat., Feb. 8.

The Surge jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 44 seconds into the game when Ian Boots scored his third goal of the season.

Louisiana's Ron Cramer and Jeff Grant responded with goals 1:07 apart to give the IceGators a 2-1 lead. That advantage stuck through the second period because neither team was able to score until the third.

Peppler scored his first goal of the game with 13:53 to go in the third period. That gave Louisiana a 3-1 lead, which didn't last long.

Just over a minute later, Chapen LeBlond's ninth goal of the season cut the IceGators' lead to 3-2.

Forward Kyle Kudroch extended his point streak to six games (3 G, 3 A) when he scored the game-tying goal with 1:12 left in the third period on an empty net.

The Surge (18-19-2) were able to register a point in the SPHL standings, but were unable to get the two points when Peppler scored the game-winning goal just 29 seconds into overtime.