Surge lose in overtime to IceGators - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Surge lose in overtime to IceGators

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge battled back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, but Bret Peppler's goal gave the Louisiana IceGators a 4-3 win Sat., Feb. 8.

The Surge jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 44 seconds into the game when Ian Boots scored his third goal of the season. 

Louisiana's Ron Cramer and Jeff Grant responded with goals 1:07 apart to give the IceGators a 2-1 lead. That advantage stuck through the second period because neither team was able to score until the third.

Peppler scored his first goal of the game with 13:53 to go in the third period. That gave Louisiana a 3-1 lead, which didn't last long. 

Just over a minute later, Chapen LeBlond's ninth goal of the season cut the IceGators' lead to 3-2.

Forward Kyle Kudroch extended his point streak to six games (3 G, 3 A) when he scored the game-tying goal with 1:12 left in the third period on an empty net. 

The Surge (18-19-2) were able to register a point in the SPHL standings, but were unable to get the two points when Peppler scored the game-winning goal just 29 seconds into overtime. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly