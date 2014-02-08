St. Patrick, St. Stanislaus soccer teams win state championships

UNDATED (WLOX) - The St. Patrick Fighting Irish exploded with offense in the first half against the Forest Bearcats at Clinton High School en route to a 6-0 win Sat., Feb. 8, to claim the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship.

"It was a roller coaster ride," St. Patrick head coach Mario Camps said. "Injuries, the ice age, you name it but we made it through and that is fantastic."

St. Patrick entered the game with seven consecutive victories, outscoring those opponents by a combined score of 22-0.

Forest also had seven straight wins entering the 1A/2A/3A state championship, sporting three shutouts during that stretch and having allowed no more than one goal in each of the prior four games.

But St. Patrick, which received two goals from Michael Escobar, scored all six goals in the first half.

"I was a little bit surprised because we usually play a lot of defense and this game was mostly for the offense," senior Charles Gill said. "We've all worked hard since I was in seventh grade. It's nice to give coach Camps a title my senior year."

"We've worked so hard this season to accomplish that goal," senior Philip Rizk said. "It feels good knowing that everyone could get that job done today. We were expecting a fight. It was a fight but we just came to play and we were prepared."

St. Patrick (12-7-0), which lost four straight games to begin the season, won eight straight games to pick up the school's first title.





--





Meanwhile, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws captured the school's sixth-ever state championship with a 5-0 win over the Florence Eagles.





Evan Lundgren pitched in with a hat trick to help St. Stanislaus (17-7-1) finish the season with four consecutive shutouts.