St. Patrick, St. Stanislaus soccer teams win state championships - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Patrick, St. Stanislaus soccer teams win state championships

UNDATED (WLOX) - The St. Patrick Fighting Irish exploded with offense in the first half against the Forest Bearcats at Clinton High School en route to a 6-0 win Sat., Feb. 8, to claim the 1A/2A/3A boys soccer state championship. 

"It was a roller coaster ride," St. Patrick head coach Mario Camps said. "Injuries, the ice age, you name it but we made it through and that is fantastic."

St. Patrick entered the game with seven consecutive victories, outscoring those opponents by a combined score of 22-0. 

Forest also had seven straight wins entering the 1A/2A/3A state championship, sporting three shutouts during that stretch and having allowed no more than one goal in each of the prior four games. 

But St. Patrick, which received two goals from Michael Escobar, scored all six goals in the first half. 

"I was a little bit surprised because we usually play a lot of defense and this game was mostly for the offense," senior Charles Gill said. "We've all worked hard since I was in seventh grade. It's nice to give coach Camps a title my senior year."

"We've worked so hard this season to accomplish that goal," senior Philip Rizk said. "It feels good knowing that everyone could get that job done today. We were expecting a fight. It was a fight but we just came to play and we were prepared."

St. Patrick (12-7-0), which lost four straight games to begin the season, won eight straight games to pick up the school's first title.

--

Meanwhile, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws captured the school's sixth-ever state championship with a 5-0 win over the Florence Eagles. 

Evan Lundgren pitched in with a hat trick to help St. Stanislaus (17-7-1) finish the season with four consecutive shutouts.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly