Surge winning streak over after 3-1 loss to IceGators

UNDATED (WLOX) - Kyle Kudroch extended his point streak to four games but the Mississippi Surge lost 3-1 to the Louisiana IceGators Fri., Feb. 7.

Chris Wilson opened the scoring midway through the first period with his team-leading 19th goal for Louisiana (24-13-3), which avenges a loss last weekend to the Surge.

Former Surge right winger Adam Stuart stretched the IceGators' lead to 2-0 with 16:43 left in the second period. His goal was followed by defenseman Tyler Lyon's sixth goal of the year, which pushed the Louisiana lead to 3-0 with 9:29 left in the second period.

Defenseman Joe Tolles' fourth goal of the season put the Surge on the scoresheet with 5:56 left in the third period, but that's the only shot out of 22 by the Surge that got past Gators goaltender Matt Zenzola.

Mathieu Dugas stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Surge (18-19-1).

The Surge and IceGators meet again in Lafayette, La., Saturday night.