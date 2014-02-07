"Pretty Boy Floyd" charged with second murder

The man charged with the murder of a Biloxi man now faces another murder charge in Gulfport. Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson, 43, was arrested January 8 and charged with the murder of Carmen Dale Edwards.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said Wilson is now being charged with the murder of Kenneth Gibson. Papania said the investigation began on January 3 after Wilson hit Gibson in the head with a hammer which caused severe injuries.

Officials said Wilson then took Gibson's car and fled to Slidell, LA where the car was later recovered. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Gibson was taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport where he died on January 20. At this time, Wilson's initial charge of aggravated assault was upgraded to murder.

Carmen Edwards was found dead in his Biloxi apartment on January 2, and Wilson was immediately named as a suspect in the case. Eight days later, Wilson was arrested in Ocean Springs after leading police on a high speed chase.

Wilson is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $2,100,000 bond.

Officials said Wilson's arrest was the result of a collaborative effort with Biloxi Police Department, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Slidell Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Ocean Springs Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Gautier Police Department.

