Surge begin weekend series on three-game winning streak

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge will be aiming for a season-high fourth consecutive win Fri., Feb. 7, on the road against the Louisiana IceGators.

The Surge (18-18-1) play three games in three days for the third straight weekend following two wins against Fayetteville and one more against Louisiana on Super Bowl Sunday.

All of those victories were decided by one goal. Surge goaltender Dan Clarke was named Easton Player of the Week after net minding his team to 2-1 and 3-2 wins over Fayetteville. He stopped 19 of 20 shots in Friday's win before turning aside 27 of 29 shots by the FireAntz Saturday.

Mathieu Dugas, who has played in a team-high 21 games this season, made 30 saves against the IceGators to give the Surge a third win in less than 48 hours.

"Any time you play three [games] in three [days], it takes a toll on your body," Clarke said. "The guys are in shape but any time you get three wins in a weekend, it helps your body feel a little better."

"[Clarke] definitely keeps us confident back there," Surge forward Kyle Kudroch said. "We look forward to having him in net and look forward to seeing what he can do."

While the goaltending has been solid over the past week, Kudroch's offensive output has helped with the team's success not just over the last three games, but all season. When Kudroch registers a point, the Surge hold a record of 15-3-0. However, when he's kept off the score sheet, his team is 3-15-1.

The Cottam, Ontario, native has recorded eight points (5 G, 3 A) in his last seven games and leads the team in goals (15) and points (26).

"[I'm] staying positive, staying focused, staying confident and feeding off my line mates and team," Kudroch said. "The energy that they bring definitely makes me feel better out there. We've got a lot of success going on right now so hopefully we can keep it up."

The Surge's 2-1 win over the IceGators last Sunday helped keep the team's road record above .500, while the two wins at home over Fayetteville pushed the home record to 8-10-1.

The Surge have vaulted into sixth place in the SPHL standings with 19 games remaining in the regular season -- nine at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.