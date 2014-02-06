Pearl River sweeps Gulf Coast in Perkinston

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Pearl River women's team beat Gulf Coast 71-63, the Pearl River men's team defeated Gulf Coast 76-65 Thu., Feb. 6.





The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 64-62 Jan. 13, which caused Bulldogs fans to rush the court in Poplarville.





Gulf Coast trailed by 13 points at halftime in Perkinston and were unable to make a second-half push to win at home.





Chris Bilbo scored a team-high 18 points for Gulf Coast (14-5, 7-3), which has lost two straight games for the first time in the 2013-14 season.





Pearl River (13-5, 6-4) will return to action against Southwest Mississippi Mon., Feb. 10.



