Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies Teach Child Seat Safety - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies Teach Child Seat Safety

Experts estimate that 80 percent of children are not correctly buckled into their car seats. So Saturday, Harrison County Sheriff's deputies tried to do something about that. They gave parents free child safety seat inspections.

Mississippi law requires that all kids under the age of 4 be restrained in a safety seat, but they don't do a lot of good unless they're installed properly.

"What we're trying to do here is, of course, improve safety for our young people, for our families here in Harrison County," Sheriff's Deputy Windy Swetman said.  "We want to make sure that our child restraint seats are in our citizens' vehicles, in our cars, our children our safe."

Deputies also were able to show parents a list of which car seats have been recalled. The Sheriff's Department plans to offer more safety seat inspections throughout the year.

