Humane Society Urges Pet Owners To Act Responsibly

As part of National Spay and Neuter month, people from the Humane Society of South Mississippi spent Saturday at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi trying to get the word out.

They provided coloring books for the kids and informational pamphlets for the adults to show how quickly the pet population can grow when animals are not fixed.

"Our facility took in over 16,000 animals from this community," Humane Society Director Karen Sinopoli said. "We could not find homes for them all. So, we're trying to get people aware that getting their animal fixed whether it's male or female, both is very important.

Saturday's event was also used as an opportunity for the Humane Society to kick off its 2001 membership drive.