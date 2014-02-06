Renee Johnson is the Digital Content Director for WLOX. And while you may not know her, if you're a regular commenter on the WLOX Facebook page, she probably knows you!
Renee has been working at the station since she was a senior at Ocean Springs High School back in 1993. As a teen, she co-hosted two of the station's "Viewpoint Youth" talk shows, but fell in love with writing and all the behind-the-scenes work.
After graduating from the University of South Alabama, Renee worked as a producer for years before making the jump to WLOX.com.
She's especially proud of being part of the team that kept WLOX on the air before, during and after Hurricane Katrina's landfall in 2005. That work won the station several major journalism awards, including a Peabody, an Emmy, and an Edward R. Murrow Award.
"Every night growing up, my family sat around the dinner table and watched WLOX News. I've been lucky enough to learn from and become friends with so many of those people I looked up to as a kid."
Renee has actually spent so much time at the station over the years, she married one of her co-workers, and almost went into labor in the newsroom. She currently lives in Diamondhead with her husband, and their two children.
If you have a story idea, or a question about any of our digital products, drop her an email at rjohnson@wlox.com.