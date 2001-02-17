Ole Miss Keeps Surging Toward March - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ole Miss Keeps Surging Toward March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ Rahim Lockhart scored all eight of his points in the second half, including a basket with 2:09 left that put the Rebels ahead for good, as No. 16 Mississippi won its sixth straight with a 67-61 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Lockhart, the team's top scorer with 12.7 points a game, was held to no first-half points after two early fouls. But his inside basket down the stretch put the Rebels (21-4, 9-3 Southeastern Conference) up 60-59. Lockhart followed that with a second inside shot, and David Sanders hit an off-balance 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds left that sealed it for Mississippi. South Carolina (13-10, 5-7), which led 46-34 with 16 minutes left, could not recover. The Rebels have based their rise on Lockhart and their defense. But neither was there until the second half. The Gamecocks led 39-32 _ shooting 60.9 percent (14-of-23) _ in the first half, and seemed ready to pull off the upset after Jamel Bradley's three-point play gave them a 12-point lead. But Mississippi forced turnovers on South Carolina's next five possessions and Justin Reed, who led the Rebels with 18 points _ including 12 in the second half _ dominated inside. Jason Harrison's 3-pointer with 8:23 left gave Mississippi its first lead since the first half, 56-53. The Gamecocks battled back and led for the last time, 59-58, on Aaron Lucas' two foul shots. Ole Miss, which averages less than seven 3-pointers a game, made their first five from long range and led 19-8 less than seven minutes in. But the Rebels went cold from the field and their SEC-leading defense let them down during the next 10 minutes as the Gamecocks took off on a 27-7 run. Lucas, the team's leading scorer, had 10 points during the spurt, including the go-ahead 3-pointer. Tony Kitchings, who led the Gamecocks with 17 points, and Jamel Bradley scored inside baskets in the final minute as South Carolina led 39-32 at the break. South Carolina, last in the league in field-goal percentage, shot 14-for-23 in the opening half.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly