MGCCC football signs 25 from 2014 high school class - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC football signs 25 from 2014 high school class

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs announced its 2014 football signing class, which is the initial group under first-year head coach Chad Huff and includes 14 players who played at high schools on the gulf coast.

Picayune running back Preston Dedeaux, who was the 2013 WLOX Offensive Player of the Year, joins D'Iberville fullback Robert Lamey as the only two players who are listed as athletes in the backfield.

The Bulldogs also inked Gulfport's Thad Miller and St. Stanislaus' Tyler Allen, who were quarterbacks at their respective schools and led them to playoff berths this past season.

"I want to thank my coaches for hitting the ground running and getting together a great recruiting class," Huff said. "We were able to fill a lot of needs. The talent was good here in our area. It fit right in with what we needed."

Gulf Coast also signed two defensive players from Gulfport High School -- defensive end Chris Johnson and linebacker Adrian Mullins.

Linebacker Austin McIntosh and offensive lineman Anthony Santos join Lamey as the other two D'Iberville seniors to sign with the Bulldogs.

MGCCC won eight times compared to two losses in its 2013 season, which ended after a 45-28 loss to NJCAA national champion East Mississippi in the MACJC semifinals.

POSPLAYERHTWTPREVIOUS SCHOOL
QBTyler Allen5'11"175St. Stanislaus HS
TESeth Batton6'2"230Simpson Academy (MS)
DBChris Booth6'3" 190Oak Grove HS
OLDalton Bullock6'5"300Oak Grove HS
RBPreston Dedeaux5'9"200Picayune HS
DBAlex Feazelle6'4"200Hancock HS
DEJoe Green6'2"230Madison Central HS
DEChris Johnson6'2"265Gulfport HS
FBRobert Lamey5'10"220D'Iberville HS
OLJarvis Loftin6'0"320Mendenhall HS
LBAustin McIntosh5'10"180D'Iberville HS
QBThad Miller6'2"215Gulfport HS
OLMalik Moore6'1"305Stone County HS
LBAdrian Mullins5'10"210Gulfport HS
DBRojae Raine5'10"185Poplarville HS
DBRomello Riley6'3"205Ocean Springs HS
ATHChris Robinson5'9"175Franklin County HS
OLAnthony Santos6'3"330D'Iberville HS
LBRod Sims6'0"210Oak Grove HS
DBCedric Spencer5'11"175Murrah HS
WRJosh Stowers5'11"200Brandon HS
OLJumaane Warren6'3"290Long Beach HS
DBGeorge Watts6'0"190Greene County HS
OLFiante Weir6'4"280St. Martin HS
ATHJustin Winn5'11"200Raymond HS

