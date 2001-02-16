Jackson Bandits Steal One From The Mississippi Sea Wolves Late In The Game
The Mississippi Sea Wolves unveiled their new 4-sided video scoreboard Friday night adding the latest in scoreboard technology to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. However, Coach Al Pedersen didn't like looking up at the video board because the Jackson Bandits netted 2 goals, including an empty netter in the final 1:33 to post a 5-3 win over the Sea Wolves.
Brian Callahan gave Jackson a 1-nothing lead in the first period battling in front of the Sea Wolves net, sending the puck past goalie Steve Briere. Mississippi came right back and tied the hockey game 1-all on power play. Bob Woods sent the puck to Dave Paradise. His rifle shot hit the net and we had a new hockey game.
The Sea Wolves would bag two goals in the second period, the first when John Evangelista hit the puck and Dustin Whitecotton sent it past Jackson's goalie. Mississippi led 2-1. Make that 3-1 when Evangelista came up with a shorthanded goal. He stole the puck on the left side of Jackson's goal and slipped the puck in the net. The Bandits would cut the Sea Wolves lead 3-2 after two periods on a goal by Jeff Bess.
It was downhill for Mississippi in the final period as the Bandits would seal a 5-3 victory netting 3 third period goals, including that empty netter. The Sea Wolves weren't happy about the loss, but must put that game behind them because the Louisiana IceGators invade the Mississippi Coast Coliseum 7:30 Saturday night. The IceGators lead the ECHL Southwest Division.
Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:17 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:25:06 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:24:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:42:35 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>