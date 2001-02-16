Jackson Bandits Steal One From The Mississippi Sea Wolves Late In The Game

The Mississippi Sea Wolves unveiled their new 4-sided video scoreboard Friday night adding the latest in scoreboard technology to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. However, Coach Al Pedersen didn't like looking up at the video board because the Jackson Bandits netted 2 goals, including an empty netter in the final 1:33 to post a 5-3 win over the Sea Wolves.

Brian Callahan gave Jackson a 1-nothing lead in the first period battling in front of the Sea Wolves net, sending the puck past goalie Steve Briere. Mississippi came right back and tied the hockey game 1-all on power play. Bob Woods sent the puck to Dave Paradise. His rifle shot hit the net and we had a new hockey game.

The Sea Wolves would bag two goals in the second period, the first when John Evangelista hit the puck and Dustin Whitecotton sent it past Jackson's goalie. Mississippi led 2-1. Make that 3-1 when Evangelista came up with a shorthanded goal. He stole the puck on the left side of Jackson's goal and slipped the puck in the net. The Bandits would cut the Sea Wolves lead 3-2 after two periods on a goal by Jeff Bess.

It was downhill for Mississippi in the final period as the Bandits would seal a 5-3 victory netting 3 third period goals, including that empty netter. The Sea Wolves weren't happy about the loss, but must put that game behind them because the Louisiana IceGators invade the Mississippi Coast Coliseum 7:30 Saturday night. The IceGators lead the ECHL Southwest Division.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1st Dustin Whitecotton (Sea Wolves)

2nd John Evangelista (Sea Wolves)

3rd Jeff Bess (Bandits)

By A.J. Giardina