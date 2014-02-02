Surge win for third time in three nights

UNDATED (WLOX) - Mathieu Dugas stopped 30 of 31 shots to lead the Mississippi Surge to a 2-1 win over the Louisiana IceGators Sun., Feb. 2.

Former Surge center Jeff Grant was the only Louisiana player to beat Dugas. His goal 1:42 into the second period opened the scoring.

Anthony Battaglia, who also scored against the IceGators the last time the Surge were in Louisiana, tied the game midway through the second period.

Kyle Kudroch's team-leading 15th goal of the season turned out to be the game-winning goal. He now has a three-game point streak and has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in his last seven games.

The Surge return to action Fri., Feb. 7, against the IceGators in Louisiana.