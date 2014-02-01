Surge defeat FireAntz on back-to-back nights - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Surge defeat FireAntz on back-to-back nights

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge used a third-period comeback to win for a second time in two nights over the Fayetteville FireAntz in a 3-2 victory.

One night after defeating Fayetteville 2-1, Mississippi opened the scoring with 3:38 left in the first period. Former Surge defenseman Matt Ridley turned the puck over in his own zone, leaving a point-blank chance for Chapen LeBlond, who buried a shot past FireAntz goalie Peter Skoggard.

Ridley made up for his miscue in the second period, scoring his second goal in two games to tie it up 4:31 into the frame.

Fayetteville (14-18-3) took a 2-1 lead when Chris Greene converted on a penalty shot. Greene took a pass in the neutral zone and was able to split Surge defensemen Nicholas Kuqali and Bill Baker before Kuqali hooked Greene on his shot attempt.

The Surge tied the game 2-2 six minutes into the third period on a goal by Jarkko Leppanen. His goal was assisted by Kyle Kudroch, who has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in his last six games, and Dion Campbell, who has two assists in two games since being signed by the Surge earlier this week.

Baker tallied the game-winning goal with 3:54 left in the third period to send the Surge (17-18-1) to their fourth win in the last six games.

