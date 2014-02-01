Surge return home with win over FireAntz - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Surge return home with win over FireAntz

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kyle Kudroch scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season, and defenseman Joe Tolles' second-period goal turned out to be the game-winning goal in the Mississippi Surge's 2-1 win over the Fayetteville FireAntz Fri., Jan. 31.

Both teams had proven to be better on the road, but the Surge improved its home record to 7-10-1 after goaltender Dan Clarke stopped 19 of 20 shots he faced.

Kudroch scored the game's first goal after Justin MacDonald fired a pass to Kudroch in the right circle and shot the puck past past Fayetteville goaltender Dustin Carlson. Dion Campbell, who was in his first game with the Surge, registered the secondary assist.

FireAntz defenseman and former Surge player Matt Ridley tallied his fourth goal of the season on the power play with 5:01 left in the first period to tie the game.

Kudroch notched his second point of the game -- a primary assist on Tolles' goal with 8:01 left in the second period. Kyle Fletcher picked up the other assist.

The Surge (16-18-1) outshot the FireAntz (14-17-3) 14-8 in the third period, but both teams were held scoreless.

