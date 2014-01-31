Devin Booker breaks Moss Point's scoring record

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - In their first game in nearly a week because of inclement weather, the Moss Point Tigers roared to a 75-53 win over the Pass Christian Pirates.

The Tigers were led by senior Devin Booker, who finished the game with 38 points and is now Moss Point High School's all-time leading scorer. The Kentucky commit had 23 first-half points on the way to surpassing David Booker's scoring record, which was set in 2006.

Devin Booker now has 2,262 career points.

Moss Point also won its seventh game in seven tries during region 8-4A play and appear to be a lock for the postseason.