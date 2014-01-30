Soccer playoffs: Pascagoula, OLA, St. Patrick advance - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Soccer playoffs: Pascagoula, OLA, St. Patrick advance

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Inclement weather on the Mississippi gulf coast forced numerous high school soccer playoff games to be postponed until Thursday night.

One of those matchups was the Picayune Maroon Tide on the road against the Pascagoula Panthers. Pascagoula received two goals from sophomore Griffin Sublett to advance to the second round.

Sublett scored on a header 15 minutes into in the second half to break a scoreless tie before adding his second goal of the game a few minutes later. He blasted his second goal off the far post before the ball bounced into the net.

The Panthers have won nine straight games and have outscored their opponents 23-0 during that time. Now they'll travel to Laurel to take on the Golden Tornadoes Saturday.

--

Our Lady Academy advanced to the second round of the 1A/2A/3A playoffs with a 7-0 win over Clarkdale High School, which is located in Meridian. The Lady Crescents will face the winner of St. Joseph Catholic and Franklin County.

St. Patrick picked up a 6-0 win at home over the Clarkdale High School's boys team. The Fighting Irish advance to the second round of the 1A/2A/3A playoffs and will square off against the winner of the St. Joseph Catholic and Franklin County boys game.

