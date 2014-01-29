Surge hosting FireAntz in weekend series - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Surge hosting FireAntz in weekend series

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge will face the Fayetteville FireAntz twice in two nights this weekend in a battle of two teams hoping to climb the SPHL standings.

The Surge (15-18-1) currently sit in seventh place in the league with 31 points, while the FireAntz (14-15-3) patrol the eighth and final playoff spot with 31 points as well. The Surge hold the tiebreaker with more wins, but Fayetteville has played two fewer games.

Twenty-two games remain in the regular season for the Surge, with 11 games both at home and on the road.

The Surge lost three times in the most recent five-game road trip, including two separate 6-1 losses to the SPHL-leading Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"We're notorious to be a better team in the second half of the season," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "We're ready to start climbing the standings. You can go anywhere from 10th place all the way up to fifth place in two games."

Both Mississippi and Fayetteville have more wins than regulation losses on the road and have a losing record at home. Despite the better production away from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Bes and the Surge are happy to be playing at home again.

"The guys seem to keep the game simple, play well with each other and work hard," Bes said. "Obviously when they play at home, they try to impress the crowd. We have to get back to playing simple and basic hockey at home. When we do that, we have a lot more success.

"We have a couple days of practice here at home, which is always good. We look forward to the weekend."

