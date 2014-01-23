Pascagoula's Caston named WLOX Defensive Player of the Year

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula defensive end Caleb Caston is the 2013 WLOX Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Panthers to a region 4-5A regular season championship.

The 6'3", 220-pound defensive lineman recorded 53 total tackles -- 14 of those for a loss and three sacks. The award came as a surprise to the future division-1 athlete.

"It feels awesome because it was unexpected," Caston said. "It just feels awesome. That's all I can say about it."

"Caston has committed to Arkansas State to play football after he graduates from Pascagoula High School. He played on both sides of the ball for head coach Lewis Sims during his time at Pascagoula, but says the Arkansas State coaching staff relayed to him that he'll be used for defensive purposes.

"It was really my first offer, so it got me excited and I jumped on it," Caston said. "Then I looked into their school and it says they have a good engineering program, too. It's also pretty close to my family."

The senior from the class of 2014 also said his teammates and coaches help mold him into a better man, and he knows what attitude to portray once he arrives in Jonesboro, Ark., as a college student.

"I see it as a blessing to get to know them and my coaches," Caston said. "I love all of them and I couldn't think of any other team to be with. When I go to other schools, I know I'm going to be representing Pascagoula. I know I'll have to keep my respect and everything."