Dickey's Barbecue to host eating contest

Do you think you have the iron will to down dozens of pulled pork barbecue sliders in five minutes? If you believe you have gumption and gut to rise up to the challenge, February 8 you will have your chance.
Dickey's Barbecue in D'Iberville is hosting an eating contest, with a grand prize of a year's supply of free barbecue, to celebrate the success of the restaurant and the rich history of southern barbecue.
"I'm so excited about hosting the event," said Dickey's Owner and Air Force Veteran John Lockett.
"Mississippi takes its barbecue seriously and it makes sense that we would host an eating contest to promote some of the finest barbecue out there."
To participate in the event, all you have to do is go to the Dickey's location at the Promenade in D'Iberville and sign up. The champion will be graced with a year's worth of free barbecue. There are additional prizes for 2nd and 3rd places.
"Everyone we talk to say they love Dickey's Barbecue, and for a community so enthralled with barbecue we hope to attract a large, lively crowd at the event to eat some pulled pork sliders."
This spring, Lockett is bringing another Dickey's to Gulfport on Highway 49.
For more information on the eating contest you can call 831-224-5615.
Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.
