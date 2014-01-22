Former Sea Wolves forward makes early impact with Surge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge will look to begin a winning streak Thu., Jan. 23, on the road against the Mississippi RiverKings.

The Surge (14-16-1) picked up a 4-2 win over the Louisiana IceGators Saturday night to end a stretch of four losses in the past five games.

Former Sea Wolves forward and Amazing Race winner Anthony Battaglia had a lot to do with that. In his second game with the Surge, Battaglia notched the game's first goal and had an assist.

"It feels good to know that they kind of rely on me and my leadership because I've been around the block a bit," Battaglia said. "I'm pretty pumped to be back."

The 34-year-old was happy to come back to Biloxi and be one of the experienced leaders.

"I had a couple of really good seasons back here before [Hurricane Katrina]," Battaglia said. "Hopefully I can do kind of the same thing with the Surge and win a championship because last time I was down here, it didn't happen but we got fairly close. This is a new team, a new time and hopefully we can do it."