Mississippi Sea Wolves Ready For Big Weekend Beginning Friday Night

The Sea Wolves have migrated into the higher echelon of the ECHL Southern Conference.. sitting in 5th place... tied with New Orleans for second place in the Southwest Division. Coach Al Pedersen's Sea Wolves have been surging ready for the Jackson Bandits, game 5 of the Magnolia Cup Challenge. Mississippi leads the challenge with a 3-0 and 1 record.

Sea Wolves Coach Al Pedersen says, "With the trades they have made getting one of the top scorers in the league, Jeff Best and with the addition of former Mobile Mystick Bobby Stewart they are much better. They have struggled offensively and I think this will really boost their hockey team."

Before the Sea Wolves can catch their breath following Friday's Bandits clash.. its the Sea Wolves and Louisiana IceGators 7:30 Saturday in the Wolves Den.

Both ECHL teams split two games this season with the IceGators sitting atop the Southwest Division race.. 8 points in front of the Sea Wolves.

Pedersen says,"The Louisiana IceGators clash is always exciting for the fans. I know the Sea Wolves have had our luck against them and hopefully that trend will continue."

A note of interest... the Sea Wolves will hit the ice Friday and Saturday in their special Mardi Gras jersey's and the new four-sided video scoreboard is slated to hit the bright lights against the Bandits Friday night.

By A.J. Giardina