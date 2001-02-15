Coliseum To Provide Free Parking For Black Spring Break

The coliseum commission said Thursday that Black Spring Break visitors can park for free in the coliseum parking lot.

But if they do, they must follow all parking rules. That means no tailgating, no alcohol, and no inappropriate behavior on coliseum grounds.

Black Spring Break is scheduled for April 6-8.

To help handle the anticipated crowds, and offset any costs that are incurred, coliseum commissioners will ask local authorities to patrol the parking lot.