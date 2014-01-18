Surge bounce back with 4-2 win over IceGators - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Surge bounce back with 4-2 win over IceGators

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge scored the game's first four goals in a 4-2 win over the Louisiana IceGators Sat., Jan. 18.

Former Mississippi Sea Wolves forward Anthony Battaglia, who was signed by Surge head coach Jeff Bes earlier in the week, scored the game's first goal just 3:50 into the first period.

Kyle Kudroch notched his 11th goal of the season just 15 seconds into the second period, while Jordan Peddle deflected in Nicholas Kuqali's shot from the point with just 38 seconds left in the period. The power-play goal was his seventh tally of the season.

On Monday, Bes traded Tommy Lange to the Fayetteville FireAntz for Jeff Martens. In just his second game with the team, Martens came through with his first goal as a member of the Surge to give his team a 4-0 lead in the third period.

Chris Wilson and Tyler Barr scored the lone goals for the IceGators (17-12-3), but Surge goalie Mathieu Dugas stopped 43 of 45 shots help the Surge (14-16-1) keep a winning record on the road.

