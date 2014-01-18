St. Martin outmuscles Moss Point in 'grown man's game'

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Senior Ed Simpson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, sophomore Stacee St. Julian registed 17 points and eight rebounds, and the St. Martin Yellow Jackets defeated the Moss Point Tigers 64-57 Sat., Jan. 18.

The Tigers (8-12) trailed the Jackets 49-39 entering the fourth quarter in front of a capacity crowd at Pascagoula High School. Kentucky commit Devin Booker was on fire in the fourth quarter, knocking down multiple three-point attempts to help bring his team within one point at 58-57 with less than a minute left to play.

It was a game that featured St. Julian saying, "This is a grown man's game," to a referee in the fourth quarter.

Despite 33 points from Booker, St. Martin (15-5) hung tough to pick up the team's sixth consecutive win -- all since senior Jamond Franklin, who finished with 16 points, took over as the team's point guard.

Booker has tallied at least 30 points in 12 straight games. With his career total now at 2,167 points, he is now just 84 points shy of the school record.