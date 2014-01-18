High speed pursuit ends in crash

Biloxi police have confirmed to WLOX News that the single car accident in Biloxi that caused a power outage in the Sunkist community Saturday was the result of a high speed chase.

Sergeant Darrell Montiforte said the pursuit began at the Planet Fitness gym on Pass Road after a tip came from Ocean Springs police saying a man was stealing car keys out of gyms to break into vehicles.

Montiforte said officers located 19-year-old Anthony Van Nguyen of Ocean Springs in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Pass Road. Police said Nguyen had already stolen a purse out of a vehicle when he got into a car and attempted to flee. Authorities said Nguyen hit two parked cars and also rammed a police cruiser to escape the parking lot.

Montiforte said Nguyen then led police on a high speed pursuit northbound on Popps Ferry Road. The chase ended around 12:45 p.m. when Nguyen lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a power pole.

Montiforte said Nguyen was taken to Biloxi Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Nguyen is being charged with burglary, felony pursuit and hit and run. Montiforte said other charges may be pending. Nguyen is also a suspect in two vehicle burglaries in Ocean Springs and one in Gulfport. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

