MLB scouts visit MGCCC scrimmage

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast baseball is about three weeks away from the regular season opener Wed., Feb. 5, at home against Faulkner State.

The Bulldogs went 26-21 in 2013 and made it to the playoffs for the third straight season.

Thursday's scrimmage was a different feel for Gulf Coast because scouts from four Major League Baseball teams were in attendance.

South Alabama commit Cameron Cochran is being looked at as a target of many MLB teams.

"Cochran's probably going to be a guy that goes in the June draft," Gulf Coast head coach Gary Rath said. "He's drawing a lot of interest. We think that's great for everybody else because everybody talks nowadays and shares information. Any of these guys can jump on somebody's radar pretty quick."

The right-hander went 9-2 with a 2.86 ERA last season and led the team in innings pitched (56.2) and strikeouts (43).

While Cochran initiates the Gulf Coast season with the most pro potential, Rath believes that a few other players on his team could catch the eyes of scouts.

Former Harrison Central outfielder James Land is one of those players. He led the Red Rebels with 44 RBIs in 2013, and was second on the team regarding batting average (.471), hits (40), home runs (5), and plate appearances (115).

Former Long Beach shortstop Richie Clark is another player on the Gulf Coast roster that could get some extra looks from scouts. In 2013, Clark led the Bearcats in nearly every offensive category, sporting a .418 batting average, six home runs, 26 runs and 26 RBIs.

"Guys like Land, Clark and maybe even a Kyle Cumlander and other guys off the mound (could get looks)," Rath said. "James is a big swinger, as is Richie. Both guys are freshmen but they're pretty special with what they do at the dish."