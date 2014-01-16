Bruce Lynd announces candidacy for Jackson Co. Sheriff

Another candidate for Jackson County Sheriff emerged Thursday afternoon. Bruce Lynd announced he is throwing his hat into the ring for the upcoming election on November 4 to replace former Sheriff Mike Byrd.

Lynd said some of issues he would address if elected cover accountability, integrity and budget management.

"It is important that the Sheriff and the Sheriff's Department be accessible to the public and accountable to the tax payers...the Sheriff works for you," said Lynd.

"This along with raising the values and integrity to a higher standard will make the department what it should be. I have seen the current budget and find there to be too much wasteful spending...this has to stop."

Lynd ran against and lost to Byrd in the Republican primary in 2011.

Lynd is currently the Training Coordinator for the Pascagoula Police Department and boasts a career with over 20 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.