Harrison Central's Wease signs with Pearl River

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A week ago, Harrison Central softball pitcher Kim Gilbert signed to play with William Carey.

On Wednesday, it was Red Rebels baseball pitcher Reagan Wease's turn to sign on the dotted line.

The senior had offers from Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pearl River, but decided to become a Wildcat for the next two years after this season.

Wease helped lead the Red Rebels to a berth in the 6A state championship against Southaven.

The right-hander, who had a .270 batting average as a junior, also plays shortstop when he's not on the mound.

"When Reagan first came here, he was a catcher," Harrison Central head coach Pat Olmi said. "When he went out there (as a shortstop and pitcher), he was just a natural."

As a pitcher, Wease went 6-0 with a 2.83 ERA, including a complete-game effort against George County in the series right before South State.

The senior with a fastball, curveball, slider and changeup had a lot of reasons why he chose Poplarville over Perkinston.

"The coaches, the facilities and the campus," Wease said. "The life up there (is great) and I fell in love with it."

"He's grown up a lot since his freshman year," Olmi said. "Right now we consider him one of the leaders on our team. He's worked extremely hard in the offseason to get to where he is right now."

