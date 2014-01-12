Additional charges for Gulfport shooting suspect

The man accused of shooting another man with an assault rifle in Gulfport has been charged with additional crimes. Jesse Lane Pinion, 26, was initially arrested Friday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting Richard Lee Mallard in the leg.

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara confirmed that Pinion was charged with 11 additional crimes on Saturday.

The new charges include possession of a stolen firearm, nine counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of precursor chemicals with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

"On the day of the shooting, we obtained a search warrant for his home, and that is when we found all the drugs as a result of the search warrant," said Brisolara.

According to the jail docket from Harrison County, the drugs and chemicals found at the residence include marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, synthetic marijuana, ampthetamine, pseudoephedrine and hydromorphone.

Pinion is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a combined bond of $320,000.

