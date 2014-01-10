Gulfport's Myers plays for first time since being diagnosed with - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport's Myers plays for first time since being diagnosed with Leukemia

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It wasn't a lot of playing time on the field during Gulfport's game against Hancock Fri., Jan. 10, but senior Nick Myers received a standing ovation for his courage over two years leading up to that game.

"The only feeling I had when I was dribbling up the field was that I was gracious to be there," Myers said. "It was great to have everyone willing to let me go out there and do it."

Myers was diagnosed with Leukemia two months after his team won the 6A south-state championship in 2012. He lost 35 pounds and weighed close to 110 pounds during his critical chemotherapy treatments.

With a full head of hair and his health greatly improved, Myers watched Gulfport's girls' soccer team defeat Hancock 4-0. A few minutes later, he participated in the game for the first time in two years, and watched the Gulfport boys' team win 6-0.

"The support over the past few months has been incredible," Myers said. "I'm just really, really grateful that I'm here today."

