Kidnapping suspect extradited to Mississippi

The man accused of kidnapping a George County teen was extradited from Alabama to Mississippi on Thursday. According to officials with the George County Sheriff's department, Kenneth Shane Fountain, 19, was arrested in Mobile, AL last Friday after a two day search.

Authorities said Fountain is charged with kidnapping 14-year-old Lily Johnson from her home in George County last Wednesday.

Captain Ben Brown with the George County sheriff's Office said Fountain and Johnson had some type of relationship that started on social media. He also said the George County Middle School student may have left willingly with Fountain after climbing out of her bedroom window.

George County Sheriff Dean Howell said numerous tips led investigators to the pair at a home in Mobile. Fountain was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Johnson was returned to her home. Both were found physically okay.

Fountain is currently being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility in Lucedale and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

