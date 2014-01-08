Harrison Central's Gilbert signs with William Carey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison Central pitcher and third baseman Kim Gilbert has signed with William Carey to play softball.
The senior has a career .350 batting average and is a three-time all-district selection, including a District Player of the Year award last season.
She joins senior teammate Kaitlin Lee, who will be heading to Delta State to play softball.
Gilbert's brother, Michael, played at Gulf Coast last season and is now playing for Southern Miss.
Michael is a big reason why Kim wanted to play the game of softball.
"My brother played ball when he was young so I always wanted to be like him," Kim Gilbert said. "Actually, I played baseball when I started off and I really enjoyed it."
"[Kim and Kaitlin] have carried on the tradition," Harrison Central softball head coach Jimmy Parker said. "Sometimes it's harder to carry on the tradition than it is to start it. We've had 47 or 48 kids signed since 1995. They fit into the mold of the kids that left here before them."
